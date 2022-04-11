Shilpa Shetty in Diesel's white t-shirt and black ripped jeans shows how to go cool this summer: Yay or Nay?

How often do you make your stay-at-home outfits your going-out wear and vice versa? With the hot days here, it just grows as a habit to indulge in this lazy or rather a more relaxed behaviour. We'd play around with styling our go-to tees and jeans and take these together everywhere under the sun and moon. You don't need a stay in the know sort of tips to give a polished or a cool twist to these essentials. If you are sweating it out already thinking about how unpredictable summer can get, this reference brings to you an easy pick of a comfy t-shirt.

The mother-of-two, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen out and about with her family recently where she chose to be seen in casuals. If you had this thought in mind, this was just another tee reference and doesn't look intriguing, you're about to give this your vote. The Rishtey star donned a sleeveless white Diesel number curated with cotton. This featured a crew neck, broad armholes, and a printed detail that had a cat yawn and typography in white that read, '100 percent you-phoria'.

Shilpa tucked her Rs. 5,599 t-shirts inside black ripped jeans that appeared to have a skinny fit and consisted of frayed hems. You see Espadrilles, we see luxe written with Saint Lauren't logo camouflaging with black. She further chose to accessorise her day's look with rings, bracelets, and a silver chain that came with a heart-shaped studded pendant. Her tresses looked glossed up as they sat in a middle-partition manner and the starlet wore a neutral-toned lipstick and had her eyes enhanced with eyeliner and eyebrows were drawn.

