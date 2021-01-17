Shilpa Shetty ditches her pants for an oversized hoodie & a pair of Louis Vuitton boots & customised arm candy

Shilpa Shetty shows off her long legs in an oversized hoodie as she steps out for a dinner date with husband, Raj Kundra. Check it out

We often see celebrities making the most of trendy looks and outfits but in their own unique way. In the past few months, we haven’t seen making the most of her glamorous outfits. The actress who was busy welcoming her second child, Samisha was clearly busy with her motherly duties. The queen of thumkas was really missed and more than anything it were her saree looks that need to come back.

However, Shetty did make up for lost looks as she stepped out in the city looking her trendy best. The actress who stepped out for a date night with husband Raj Kundra looked every bit stunning as she ditched her pants and opted for an oversized black hoodie. The hoodie doubled up as a mini dress as she showed off her long toned legs. Mrs Kundra then styled her look with a pair of ankle-high socked boots by Louis Vuitton. The socked booties further bore strappy details in the iconic LV monogram.

Adding to her look, Shetty chose for an expensive arm candy by the same luxury brand. The soft LV monogrammed trunk was customised with her initials, SSK engraved over it. The bag can cost anywhere around USD 2500 which approximately converts to INR 1.8 lakhs. She then pulled half of her hair up in a ponytail while the rest was left down in soft curls. A neutral-toned makeup completed her look.

We liked the way Shilpa made a trendy outfit look effortless without going OTT in a way we’re used to seeing in the industry.

