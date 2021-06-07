Shilpa Shetty gives chic all whites one last spin before the monsoon season hits; Yay or Nay?

Shilpa Shetty keeps things casual in an all-white ensemble as she steps out in the city. Check it out

The monsoon is almost here which means it's time to bid goodbye to white ensembles. As much as we try to stay safe, the rainy season does spoil our plan of wearing all-white out and about in the city. Looks like is taking her all-whites for one last spin before the monsoons hit the city.

We spotted the actress out in the city looking her chic best in her all-white casual ensemble. For the day out, the actress picked out a pair of flared white denim jeans and styled with a matching oversized tee. The jeans and tee combo is something every millennial would pick to run errands and the actress did just that. Mrs Kundra then took things to another level by styling it with a pair of chunky sneakers that added colour to her outfit.

Moving on, she also matched the colourful accessories vibe by picking out a Gucci tote. Beaded bracelets added more colour to her look while she covered her face with a transparent face shield. Her hair was left down in perfectly curled waves while a natural flush of makeup completed her look. We love it when celebs ditch their usual OTT wardrobe for a chic casual twist. Shilpa surely knows how to rock her jeans and casual tee in style and it’s a big YAY from us. What do you think about her look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

