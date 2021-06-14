Shilpa Shetty gives her striped co ord set a colourful twist as she steps out in the city; Yay or Nay?

Shilpa Shetty adds a colourful twist to her simple, striped co-ord set as we papped her in the city. Check it out

It's the season of dressing down in easy and breezy outfits and while florals are out with the summer season, it’s time to incorporate colour in unusual ways. Greys and a monotone wardrobe seems to be the perfect picks for the gloomy monsoons. But, it does not need to be all boring and average. You can always take things a notch higher and shows you the right way to do so.

The paparazzi spotted her out in the city alongside her sister, Shamita Shetty and to be honest, her wardrobe is far from dull and boring. The actress picked out a grey striped co-ord set. The set featured a pair of ankle-length pants that seemed like a comfy choice for the day out. She then styled it with a matching kurta that was left open and worked as a jacket over a black camisole.

The outfit was simple and laid-back but Mrs Kundra managed to add colour to the monotone look by styling it with a pair of bright yellow heels. The heels perfectly matched a bit of colour that was going on over her stacked bracelets. She then let her mane down in soft waves while neutral-toned makeup completed her look. What are your thoughts about it? Do you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

