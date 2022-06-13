Shilpa Shetty is a glam sunshine girl in a co-ord skirt set and an Arpita Mehta maxi dress; Yay or Nay?

Sunshine is something we all treasure for life, isn't it? Where there is light, there's everything. And, we're soaking in some again and making it a blissful summer. Courtesy of Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The Nikamma actress is onto a major fashion business with the movie promotions and it's all glitzy, colourful, and merry. Lots to behold, last night and today, she served it hot and vibrant in two ensembles. Let's wait no more and decode her recent looks.

Yesterday for the screening of her movie that is set to launch this Friday, the mother-of-two arrived with her Shetty-Kundra clan. Shilpa was seen in a co-ordinated lemon yellow white top with a closed neck and short sleeves. This was tucked inside a flared knee-length skirt with a high waist and an asymmetric hem. The 47-year-old's OOTN was styled with a white Gucci quilted crossbody bag, a chain with a fish pendant, stacked bangles, hoop earrings, and transparent-strappy stilettos. Her hair was styled into a middle part, kept untied and her skin had hints of glow followed by red lipstick, winged eyeliner, and filled-in eyebrows.

All things mellow calling! Her next look had her dressed in an Arpita Mehta maxi dress as styled by Mohit Rai. The poppy mango sleeveless ensemble worth Rs 68,000 had a flared fit, a thigh-high slit, waist cut-out detail and a deep neckline which was enveloped with a rose gold hand embroidered mirror-work blouse. Reads win to us, what do you think? The orange attire also had an elongated flowy train attached. Shilpa was styled with gold accessories such as circular earrings, kadas stacked so beautifully, and strappy stilettos. Her hair was left down into subtle waves and her skin had a luminous glow and a vivid lipstick.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments section.

