Shilpa Shetty goes red like a hottie in Gaby Charbachy's strapless gown: Yay or Nay?

We all may have a fixed stylebook for the season but would our fashion soul complain about allowing a red ensemble into our closet? The colour of love stays hot and everything you want it to be even in a pool crammed up with the most vivid hue. Since parties and receptions are a thing again, you can allow your style game to savour this delicious hue with a gown. Can't wait to cling to this gorgeous dose of glamour? It's irresistible, if we may warn you.

We've had a blissful day and to give all credits to Shilpa Shetty Kundra is just so right. We saw a graceful slew of pictures that had this actress dressed in a floral hand-embroidered lehenga by Rahul Mishra and just when we were trying to move past its beauty, we saw another look follow suit. Mohit Rai styled the star again and this time it was in a glossy gown by Gaby Charbachy. It's summer and to do strapless is the norm. She unleashed a bombshell vibe in this full-length dress gown that came with a deep sweetheart neckline, a thigh-high slit, and subtle pleated touch. It also had a belt made with the same fabric as her ensemble.

Dipped in class-apart charm, the stylist chose to add green accessories to her look. Who would go monochrome when this combination can do a winning job? It was a mix of emeralds and diamonds that did its luxe thing. Her center-parted hair was brushed and styled into soft waves. Shilpa's lips were glossy and her eyes had a winged eyeliner.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: 5 Divas who proved glamour exists with embellished jeans