Shilpa Shetty in Gopi Vaid's floral printed sharara set is an example of festive glam best lived; Yay or Nay?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has done it again. In basic terms, she wholly enjoyed the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with her family. Her back-to-back ethnic outfit serves look irresistible and that's why we're here to talk about the last one from the lot. The Nikamma actress is an undisputed desi fashionista and she can indeed pull off just about anything. Giving us all the reasons to twin and win style-wise is this reference. Perfectly festive, fabulous, and a lot impressive.

Haven't you heard? Floral prints just won't stop trending. Let's hear it for the print once again. It now feels like it's almost every day that we have a festival in line so why let your ensemble list look the best? Get on board with Gopi Vaid's Bahar sharara set. The Mumbai-based designer's eye-soothing creation features a knee-length kurta with frilled three-quarter sleeves, embroidered neckline inclusive of intricate and majestic-ly done mirror-work, tassels, gota, and resham as well add to the magic of its overall appeal.

This was clubbed with flared sharara bottoms which embraced the beauty of scalloped borders as well. Can you hear us say, 'Get in our carts, already?' Also here for the sheer dupatta which entails embroidery also seen on both her kurta and pants. So much style inspiration, look at her accessories. Green glass bangles stacked well, mini earrings, nose pin, rings, and a pearl necklace. The keyword of this look is full glam with a ponytail, a bindi, winged eyeliner, and pink lipstick.

