Shilpa Shetty jet sets in a kurta set and Maison Goyard tote bag worth Rs. 2 lakh; Yay or Nay?

Ethnic outfits come with a promise of a very sublime look. Whether you're taking a flight or heading to a nearby puja, you know it takes less than a second for your heart to be sold to the timeless elegance of desi fits. Have you seen Kundra's latest airport outfit? We fell in love with the details, and we're certain you will as well.

It was recently when we spotted the Dhadkan actress in a pink Bandhani kaftan kurta set on Ganesh Chaturthi. Giving us ample style tips since forever in ethnic ensembles from contemporary sarees to chic casuals, we’re here for more and ready to swoon over all her looks. Spotted today at the airport all ready to travel, Shilpa was seen in a kurta set that featured a white, blue, and black floral print. Upping the charming quotient of her outfit was the multi-coloured embroidery that beautified it meticulously. Ivory-hued lace borders were attached to it from her neckline to cuffs and the hemlines of both the kurta and pants. Although, the red curvy print on her pants slightly seems to blend with her 3/4th sleeved top, thanks to the lacey details and the kurta’s fabric.

Shilpa’s attire was complemented with silver embroidered juttis and a yellow Goyard Artois tote bag that cost approx Rs. 205,708. This PM bag with two top handles added an extra-luxe element. Don’t miss the customised detail that had her initials S.S.R printed and contrasting hues like ivory and blue stripes. She further styled her attire with accessories like stacked silver bangles, beaded neck peice, and earrings. With a white mask and tinted sunnies, her look was finished off. The starlet’s hair was left untied and makeup was kept matte with winged eyeliner and pink lipstick that made for a pretty statement.

What are your thoughts about this airport look? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

