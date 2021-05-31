Shilpa Shetty just made workout clothes look chic as she was spotted in the city; Yay or Nay?

The paparazzi caught Shilpa Shetty looking her chic best in workout clothes. Check it out

Over the past few years, the paparazzi culture in Bollywood has increased tremendously. This means that right from the airport to the gym class, actresses have been spotted wearing some of the chicest outfits. Whether you believe it or not, gym looks have been a thing and celebs have made it a point to pick out their brightest and comfiest gym attires.

Today after a long time (all thanks to the pandemic) we spotted out and about in the city. The yoga enthusiast was seen looking her colourful best in a pair of bright printed yoga pants and a matching sports bra. While the outfit is pretty normal for a gym loo, she elevated it by layering the look with chic elements. For starters, she picked out an oversized white T-shirt and styled it with an equally sized up denim jacket. We must say, the colourful pants, white tee and denim jacket combo is making quite the statement.

Keeping the look sporty and chic at the same time, the actress picked out a pair of running shoes to make a statement while a black cross-body sling bag worked as the perfect accessory. Talking about accessories, Mrs Kundra also picked out a pair of oversized glasses while her long mane was left down in soft waves.

Credits :viral bhayani

