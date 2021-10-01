Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Aditi Gupta's yellow half saree showed us the real meaning of goddess; Yay or Nay?

Autumn is here so is our spirit to indulge in a hue so pretty. Yellow has officially received a hot status in summer but it continues to leave us entranced. Kundra is back at it with the desi glamour and girl, we're so impressed. Here's another look that's nothing short of elegance. Take a look at the starlet in an Aditi Gupta outfit.

The 46-year-old starlet sure has a soft spot for yellow and pink hues. This stunning ensemble floored our hearts with its bright and showy look. Sanjana Batra styled Shilpa in this contemporary half saree that featured a flowy lehenga with gold embroidery that came in horizontal stripes. This was teamed with a blouse that bore multi-coloured hand embroidery and had balloon sleeves made in organza. Making for a breathtaking and ultra-gorgeous look was her crushed dupatta that bore pink tassels and borders glammed up with zardozi work. To accentuate this striking piece, a pink-hued belt was used to take its beauty to the next level.

Shilpa as always looked like a resplendent goddess with Amrapali Jewels’ gold necklace and maang tikka. As she dripped in regality, her middle-parted wavy tresses and makeup helped put the look together via her matte skin, groomed eyebrows, eyes accentuated with eyeliner, and a pink pout.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

