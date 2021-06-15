  1. Home
Shilpa Shetty Kundra always POWERS UP her outfits with a not so common element and here’s a testimony

New day, new spin to a traditional look featuring actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
A quick scroll through actress and dancer Shilpa Shetty Kundra's social media profiles play proof that sarees are her constant companion. But no one will ever deny that she enjoys experimenting and wearing whatever outfits are put in front of her. When her charisma is combined with the stunning silhouettes, the result is a show to remember. She left us floored recently in an ethnic piece by Reeti Arneja. Her everyday style diaries for Super Dancer Chapter 4 have been remarkable and it needs no proof. We’re all aware of her love for fashion. 

Read more if you would like to switch things up when walking the traditional way with a touch of modern-day patterns. 

 

Stylist Sanjana Batra created this dazzling look with a black velvet Makhmali saree crop and dhoti skirt. The round neck saree top and maxi-length skirt were embroidered with circular mirror work. The top featured lit mini floral patterns, while the skirt was framed with mirror details. Brownie points for the elongated dupatta attached to the blouse. This mimics a saree pallu. 

The look was completed with an oxidized and brass-based nose pin, finger rings, bangles, and cowry shell earrings. And the makeup and hairstyle were kept subtle with soft waves, kohl-rimmed eyes, a thick black eyeliner, well-done brows, highlighted skin, and a brownish pout with hints of shine.

 

Do you love this ready-to-wear saree? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

 

Also Read | 5 Times celebs showed us there is never a dull moment with silver ensembles

 

