Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Avaro Figlio's metallic pale gold dress is a shining star: Yay or Nay?

Tell us honestly does the search for dramatic outfits ever stop? It's no surprise that you take your outfits like dresses, shirts, pants, or anything you prefer on rotation but nothing as complementing and replenishing as taking the innovative route rather than doing the regular style over and over again. As we set avant-garde as the theme of the day, here's a reference that will remind you of Hollywood glamour featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra who showed how to make a bright and striking statement.

Recently the starlet made a pro move with a voluminous dress. Shilpa and Mohit Rai chose to bring fabulous energy forward in Avaro Figlio's metropolis gown. This is the kind of cocktail party dress you need while the outmoded take a backseat real quick. Crafted in Milano, this midi attire bore a square neckline, and attached to this was the velvet black contrasting detail cut in a sweetheart neckline pattern that sat in triple tiers. The fit-and-flare ensemble curated with pale gold foil brought some enviable dose of shine, it featured a ruched bodice, balloon sleeves, and the pleated skirt entailed an asymmetrical hem. It's safe to say the Rs. Rs. 176,200 outfit looked complete for it had every bit of a swoon-worthy detail.

To round up her look, heart-shaped emerald earrings adorned with diamond studs from Goenka India were chosen. Ah, what doesn’t speak of love here? Christian Louboutin's ankle-strap black stilettos and multiple rings put her accessory game together. A vibrant red pout, winged eyeliner, painted nails, neatly drawn eyebrows and a wavy textured hairdo, a go-to Hollywood glam, made her overall look a wow one.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: 6 Times the diva chic-ed up her glam in strapless dresses