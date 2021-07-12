Shilpa Shetty Kundra blew our hearts away in a ruched skirt and bralette; YAY or NAY?

New day calls for a new look. The electrifying one we mean featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a brown skirt and bralette. Read for details!

While black outfits are seen as a staple you don when in doubt, leathers are no less of a great deal. It’s a fabric that has proudly reared its head as a classy number and has received the likes of celebrities in all hues. We’ve lately seen leathers being embraced on a large scale by B-town beauties in brown tones, proving their existence is celebratory and deserves no abandonment. Actress Kundra has been on her fashionable game lately (thanks to Hungama 2 movie promotions) and treating us to lasting looks in dazzling outfits and we’re taking all notes that are coming our way.

The world might say Shilpa does sarees the best but hey not anymore if you’ve seen her sport the sequined violet skirt and bodycon dress recently. Yesterday, she chose to move ahead of sequins and dressed up in separates before she could groove to the Hungama 2 song Chura Ke Dil Mera.

Shilpa was styled by Mohit Rai who picked out a zipper tawny brown ruched skirt that featured ruffle details at the front. The well-fitted number perfectly hugged her curves making us want to stare and just stare. The faux leather skirt was clubbed with a ribbed knit maroon bralette from Shivan and Narresh that casually flaunted her abs. While pinks and reds are always sported together as the ultimate colour-blocking theme, here’s a different take from the stylist himself and we’d give him a 10 on 10 for this.

Her makeup thrived on contour, highlighted skin, filled-in eyebrows, curled up lashes, smudged kohl eyes, and pinkish-brown lips. Shilpa’s coloured and wavy tresses blended so apt with her outfit not demanding for anything more than she already donned. This look was rounded off with minimal accessories like a bracelet and huggie earrings from Misho designs, and sling-back pointed-toe heels.

