Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a breath of fresh air in a fuschia pink sharara saree by Ridhima Bhasin: Yay or Nay?

Kundra has yet again given us something to feast our eyes on. Even after experiencing a personal setback, she is not letting it affect her professional front in any way. The avid yoga practitioner is setting the internet ablaze with her statement looks and her unconventional drapes. With her unusual and exclusive choices of sarees, she has mastered the art of carrying the six yards that compliment her tall and slender figure.

And for her latest appearance on the TV show Super Dance Deewane Chapter 4 Shilpa has floored us yet again in a stunning pre-draped saree style. From her latest photoshoot that was shared on her Instagram handle, she wore a fuschia pink sharara saree. She looked like a million bucks in the organza ruffled drape that she teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The round neck blouse featured a double panel with lace details along the border. The saree was a perfect blend of tradition and modernity that elevated her ethnic avatar. The sharara saree was also paired with a matching lace belt that showed off her slim waistline and put together the whole look.

For accessories, Shilpa chose a statement neckpiece bearing emerald jewels from Uncut by Aditi Amin. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she also chose a statement bracelet, studs and stacked rings from Razwada Jewels that completed her accessory department. Keeping her hair up in a messy ponytail, she opted for a soft glam look with a pink eyeshadow and berry lips. Pink really seems to bring out her colour.

What do you think of Shilpa's latest look; Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments.

