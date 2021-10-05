Shilpa Shetty Kundra brings back summery vibes in a black tee and plaid wrap skirt; Yay or Nay?

Autumn has already arrived and so we take our time to rearrange our closets and bring out our fall clothes. Summer and monsoon dressing has naturally taken a backseat but not for some. So who is that exception? None other than . From her choice of clothing, it seems pretty clear she isn't ready to let go of summery dresses. So here's another look that proves just that.

The actress was again spotted around the city doing her business. The Hungama 2 actress often posts glamorous pictures of herself in her Gram that are mostly put together by stylists but today, we got to see her own personal style. She stepped out in a black graphic tee with a crew neckline and short sleeves. Shilpa teamed the tee with a black and white skirt that was knotted at the side. The plaid patterned skirt also bore a ruffled hemline which this desi girl paired with plain white loafers. This gives off summery vibes, right?

Shilpa went minimal with her makeup donning a berry-toned lipstick and flaunting her flawless skin. She kept her brunette mane down in poker straight manner and wore a pair of aviators. A dainty necklace and some bracelets completed the accessory department. She was also carrying a black tote and waved at the paps looking pretty and beautiful.

Shilpa does love summery hues. She also posted a picture recently donning an Arpita Mehta half-saree in a bright yellow shade.

So what do you think of her casual look? Tell us in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria opts for casual athleisure as she makes her way to the airport; Yay or Nay?