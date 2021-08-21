Shilpa Shetty Kundra circles back to her love for sarees in a gorgeous embroidered drape; Yay or Nay?

When it comes down to sarees, you can hardly ever beat in her game. The stress has been known to pick some of the most stunning drapes for her hourglass body type and whether it’s the red carpet or a reality show, the actress knows how to rock’em all in style. While sarees have been her go-to for years now, she still manages to surprise us with every look and today it proved to be no different.

The actress who shared a series of pictures on her social media handle looked every bit stunning as ever. Being a reality show judge, she decked up in a muted blue number by Mayyur Girotra Couture. The saree bore embroideries in contrasting red threads on the pallu while the rest of the plain saree was amped up with a thick red cloth for a border. With her impeccable draping, Mrs Kundra showed off her toned body while a matching embroidered with a V-neck was the perfect pick.

Playing around with the right amount of accessories is her strong suit and she did exactly that while styling her saree with a pearl and emerald choker and ditched her usual danglers for a diamond stud. Leaving her hair down in cascading curls, Shilpa rounded off her look with a neutral makeup look that amplified her stunning features.

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

