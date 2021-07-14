Shilpa Shetty Kundra in denim fringe pants and white top sparkled her way to reign high; YAY or NAY?

A crystal clear style is always in! Check out how the Hungama 2 actress perfected the art of donning this glistening number.

If the pandemic has taught you to gravitate towards slouchy pants, flared jeans, joggers, and more when at home, you may never want to go back to skinny-fit jeans you once loved the most. Seems like a story you’re ready to forget? When comfort merges with your style preferences, it makes a world of difference and you’d have realised it already. Need some trustworthy scoop? Actress Kundra is on a fashion-high lately promoting her movie ‘Hungama 2’ and treating our eyes to a motley range of ensembles every day looking gorgeous.

Can you say no to style tips? They’re always welcome when it comes from a professional end, it’s undeniably the best option to grasp them all. Fashion stylist, Mohit Rai did a stupendous job by picking out a pair of high-waisted Marina denim pants by Nikita Karizma that had show-stealing crystal fringes attached on both sides. Watch the video where Shilpa is seen grooving to the movie song in these pants. Ah, we loved the sight of those tiny crystals that swayed along as she moved. The jogger-like fit caught our eye, striking an offset between making a relaxed number looking super chic. It entails all the details needed to land you up at a party.

Her pants were paired up with a white sleeveless top with angular armhole cuts and were tucked in making a case for a mess-free and fancy look. The accessories were chosen to tone with the fringes on her pants and the top sticking to white hoops, silver-studded bracelets, and multiple finger rings. Following the glam route, Shilpa’s outfit was signed off with a pair of transparent pointed-toe heels. With untied tresses dropped down into waves and makeup that leaned towards smudged-kohl eyes, satin pout, bronzed skin, and eyebrows drawn with every inch of perfection, Shilpa was all set to shine bright!

