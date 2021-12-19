Shilpa Shetty Kundra elevates the glam of her co ord floral velvet lehenga set with THIS jacket: Yay or Nay?

Jackets are the season's staple. We've welcomed winters with open arms to an extent that we've taken our style so seriously to infuse these into our festive wear closet. Haven't seen celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Tara Sutaria, and more show us how to amp our desi style in straight two seconds? This seems to be a trend that deserves some hype, be it with sarees, lehengas, or an indo-western outfit, you're bound to make a statement with the right amount of glamour.

Here's how Shilpa Shetty Kundra joined the bandwagon recently. She took a coordinated outfit for a fabulous spin that had a side of sophistication. Your most favourite saree or a lehenga can be made look twenty times chicer and here's proof. The 46-year-old was photographed at the Mumbai airport dressed in a velvet set that featured a cropped blouse, high-waist voluminous lehenga skirt with pleats, and a warm look contributed by the hot pink border which was also laced with the beauty of gold sequins placed horizontally.

The Dhadkan star's midriff was left bare and the full-sleeved jacket seemed to make up for it. Orange in its raw form itself is so striking because of how bright it can be and look at how the floral print with a melange of colours helped to put a stellar look together. She accessorised her Indian wear with gold kadas and a chunky necklace decked with pearls and beads. She had her lips painted so orange, eyebrows groomed and drawn, and skin so matte. Shilpa left her center-parted tresses open and looked all ready to make an entry that will spark up envy in the hearts of many.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's cropped jackets are all you need to keep it supremely hot and chic this season