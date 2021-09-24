Shilpa Shetty Kundra is grace personified in a Maayera Jaipur lehenga set: Yay or Nay?

Kundra has been ageing like fine wine. Dropping look after look on her Instagram, she is surely giving us major ethnic inspiration. The 46-year-old actress has always had her fashion game on that can raise temperatures. From sarees to Indo-Western outfits, she can probably rock anything with her sultry looks and killer body. And her charm is enviable. While she has been again on the news recently due to her husband's bail, she is again back with a new post to mesmerise everyone.

Shilpa, who is currently judging Super Dancer Chapter 4, is already busy with her tight schedule. And from time to time, she serves us glimpses of her looks from her appearance. Today, the mother of two shared a picture of herself decked up in a Maayera Jaipur "Noorbagh" lehenga. The rani pink half sleeve blouse features a sweetheart neckline with scalloped borders decorated in mirror work along the borders. The long flowy skirt boasted vibrant and colourful prints and different floral patterns in a soft pink hue that elevated the elegance of the outfit. The sheer purple dupatta had golden floral embellishments and hand-embroidered floral patterns on the border.

Styled by Sanjana Batra, Shilpa teamed her ethnic look with silver jewellery that complimented the ensemble well. She wore a statement choker necklace, silver bangles and some stacked silver rings. Known not to overdo her makeup, she tied her hair in neat bubble braids leaving a few locks to fall on her perfectly contoured face. Her kohl-rimmed eyes were extended to give a winged effect. Filled-in brows, copper eyeshadow and brown lips sealed her look. The lehenga also gave a peek of her toned abs as well.

What do you think of Shilpa's latest look; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

