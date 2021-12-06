Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Jean Louis Sabaji's bodycon gown showed how to look straight up fire: Yay or Nay?

If drama is your second name, we're sure you've already hopped onto the jolliest spirit of the month. It's Christmas after all and you shouldn't allow yourself to settle with anything that doesn't agree with your party mood. Also, is it ever too early to keep the glam bar high? You know nothing comes close to the beauteous aesthetic of a dress and here we are wanting to show you how to colour yourself pretty in Santa-approved hues.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has exceptional stylists working behind her looks and it's a given that making statements comes to her effortlessly. Let's just say she swears by the concept of keeping things edgy every single time and here's one to prove that LBD isn't the only best thing that's known to us.

Recently for a dance show, the 46-year-old was styled by Mohit Rai in Jean Louis Sabaji's black body-hugging gown which had every oomph-carrying detail woven into it with much perfection. The full-length ensemble designed with silk jersey fabric had a ruched-like finish from the bodice which cut a little above her knees.

This isn't the regular dress one would spot. Chic and hot, that's the best of both worlds we believe in and so the graphic dress looked lit with the midriff that was displayed with the sheer fabric creating the magic. Further on, the glam didn't see a pause here, rather it entailed embroidery work coloured in green and yellow put together with a medley of glass beads, bugle beads, and crystals which created the beautiful leaves. The turtleneck dress came with a cape-like sleeve detail on one side with elongated fringes curated with beads.

The Rishtey star’s look was accessorised with danglers that looked decked up with green gemstones and a finger-ring. Her winged eyeliner looked winsome and so were her glossy lips and dewy base. Shilpa’s hair was tied into a high ponytail which put the last touch to her look.

