Shilpa Shetty Kundra keeps it EDGY in a black cut out bodysuit and leather pants: Yay or Nay?

The diva was spotted in Mumbai for an event and she rocked an unusual cut out top styled with black pants.

Kundra has made quite a mark in the film and television industries. The actress who is known for her slender frame and brilliant dance moved, stepped out in the city to launch a new project last week. For her outfit of the night, Shilpa rocked a head to toe black look that we are taking notes from for date night and party season looks!

Spotted with her husband Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty showed us how to do monotone dressing right. The diva picked out a black cut out bodysuit that hugged her slender figure. It showed off her toned abs and arms. She paired this with a pair of loose leather pants and stiletto heels.

The actress used a bright red sling bag to add a pop of colour and accessorise her look.

For her makeup, Shilpa opted for a subtle glam look. Rosy cheeks, glossy lips, well-defined brows and her hair styled into gorgeous curls, made for the perfect date night look of the actress.

Her hubby Raj Kundra kept it casual in a simple black full-sleeve tee and blue jeans beside his wife.

We love Shilpa's look and how she showed off skin in the most classy way. Her outfit makes for the perfect date night look. It is also giving us inspiration on how to dress minimally this party season!

What are your thoughts on the diva's look? Yay or nay? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :viral bhayani

