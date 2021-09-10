Shilpa Shetty Kundra, kids Samisha & Viaan's Ganesh Chaturthi style is an ode to Bandhani pattern; Yay or Nay?

B-town celebs brought Bappa home with all smiles and we loved all of the festive spirits that brightened everybody’s heart. It’s natural to be concerned about all that makes a festival a complete one starting from making sweets to dressing up perfectly. And, here’s what we spotted a few hours ago and this has been the adorable highlight of our day.

Actress Kundra has been following the Ganesh Chaturthi ritual a little too seriously for 11 years now. Where she gets the idol home, offers flowers and sweets. This time, things were somewhat different. We’re referring to her outfit that twinned with her cute kids’ clothes. Bandhani made an entry too in desi style with vibrant hues that stood out so effortlessly. Sanjana Batra styled the super trio in Pink City by Sarika. The Apne actress wore a handcrafted hot pink kaftan kurta set that came with a knee-length cape kurta with mirror-work that was placed at the slightly gathered-like detail waist. The gleaming elements also had tassels attached that upped the overall glam. The silk number was teamed with matching pants cropped at the ankle. Her look was accessorised with earrings, a nose pin, and stacked bangles.

Sitting on her lap is her little daughter, Samisha clad in the same print and hue two-piece kurta set with just an extra detail of ruffled cuffs that ended a little below her elbows. Her clipped hair and neck chain easily complemented her look. Her son Viaan’s who Shilpa is seen feeding a ladoo, donned a navy blue kurta that came with the same print and was well put together with white pajamas.

