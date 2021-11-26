Shilpa Shetty Kundra lights up the town in a green Sebastian Gunawan one shoulder jumpsuit: Yay or Nay?

No matter what perennial sartorial preferences you may have, certain outfits are worthy of being called an investment. Like a jumpsuit, if we may cut to the chase. This one-piece number has something worthy of flexing about, it knows how to keep its beauty intact when at work and during downtime. From head-turning denim to OTT cut-out jumpsuits, these are irreplaceable, to say the least.

Are any cocktail parties coming up? Here's the night-time pick that can doll you up in the most tantalizing way. Dresses do the cut often but jumpsuits are gold and here's giving you a reason to snag one. You may have heard it before, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is quite a fashionista who does not stop experimenting or going bold with colours. Don't let yourself shy away from something that will have you and the world swooning in unison, here's the jumpsuit that’s on our radar now.

Mohit Rai who often works breathtaking looks by styling up celebrities picked out a Sebastian Gunawan satin silk jumpsuit for the star who looked gorgeous. This one-shoulder jumpsuit featured a dramatic ruffled sleeve that wrapped a little of her hand. The monochrome outfit had a broadband placed around her midriff which created the illusion of a belt from which cascaded free the flared pants with asymmetric hem.

The Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar starlet’s green garb was finished off with silver mesh pointed-toe heels and hoop earrings, rings and bangle from Kaj fine jewellery. Shilpa’s side-swept hair and makeup looked downright with side-swept messy waves, matte makeup, lips all pink, cheeks swept with pink blush, enhanced eyelashes and an emerald green eyeshadow which looked pretty stunning.



