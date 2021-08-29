Shilpa Shetty Kundra looks like the brightest ray of sunshine in Qbik’s jumpsuit saree; Yay or Nay?

If living in sarees is never enough, so should your styling skills be: Avant-garde. The saree evolution has grown from Kanjeevaram to brocade and sequin, it allows you to make bold choices while you gush over the many drapes. We love Actress Kundra's saree picks that have been the star of every event.

Classy is wanted we think of her saree stories and her latest look for Super Dancer Chapter 4 made another wow moment possible. The Baazigar actress donned a concept saree from Qbik that made for a superb inspiration. When Benarsi silk and Bandhani met, this yellow saree came into being so stunning that it brought a contemporary appeal through the jumpsuit. While these one-piece outfits are often seen as a casual number, here it merged with the drape to make a not-so-regular case. The saree came with pink and gold prints etched on it with gotta Patti palmed on the border, a matching embroidered belt was adorned with textured sequins, micro cutdana, multi-hued beads, Resham, and pearls enhanced its overall aesthetic. The cowrie shells were held together with mini beads added a dose of luxury to this one-shoulder attire.

Stylist Sanjana Batra styled the saree with ankle-strap heels and accessories such as multi-coloured single neckpiece, fingerings, and hand jewellery stacked right. With groomed eyebrows, tightlined eyes, coloured lips, and contoured skin, her makeup sat well. With side-parted hair on one side and a braid on the other, her supremely stunning saree was sealed off perfectly.

