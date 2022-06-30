Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Monokrom's midi dress proves it's fun & fab to paint your day all yellow; Yay or Nay?

It's unlikely to find yellow ensembles in monsoon. Because bright is no longer the it-word. The moment of flashy fashion outings is now replaced with what suits the moodiness of rains and it's absolutely fine to be where you are in sartorial space. But chances are that when you bring in a refresh to your closet, you'll be met with the picks of the season that has left our sight. Think dresses and all that personified cuteness to you. Here's a confession: We want the return of yellow and if our manifestation comes to life, let it be the dress as seen on Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

The Nikamma actress is usually the one who hits unconventional and natty fashion chords and if your closet is ever the home to multiple add-ons, let this be your next favourite purchase. Although strapless dresses really do look the chicest on balmy days, this yellow dress can be styled with a blazer and probably forget the latter’s existence once you step into a glam-filled room. Styled by Mohit Rai, Shilpa donned a Monokrom by Shereen and Trish midi dress.

This strap-free monotone ensemble from their newest launch featured ruched detailing in tiers. Making it more suitable for a brunch or a party is the thigh-high slit placed on the side. Once you style your bodycon dress with layered necklaces, stacked bangles, and printed pointed-toe pumps, you'll never want to take these off. Go peppy with your winged double-eyeliner game, save one for yellow and black as the next. Keep your skin matte and lips glossy good and your hair straight and sleek.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.