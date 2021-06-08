Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a multi coloured saree created a storm and looked swoon worthy; Yay or Nay?

An actress who can give you 101 lessons on how to drape it right is Shilpa Shetty Kundra and here’s another saree reference that is quite the rage now. Give it a look and treat your eyes!

A year older and a lot more beautiful! Kundra, the birthday diva, has played far too many roles under the sun, and we love how she keeps the games going so well. Her sartorial styles, which always make us go "wow," are one of our favorites. Consider her a trailblazer when it comes to wearing ultra-modern sarees. Give her colours, fabrics, and eccentric sarees, and she’ll show you how to switch it up with a trend of her own. If you know her, you already know that sarees are synonymous with love.

Her colour-blocking saree look from Qbik for Super Dancer Chapter 4 has been doing some rounds on social media now and there is no way we can keep calm but stay awestruck at the blend of colours. Blessing the saree in her slender figure, we love how perfectly it sits on her.

The multi-coloured pleated saree was highlighted with colours like red, yellow, pink, and orange. Draped in a thigh-high manner on one side and bearing off-shoulders, Sanjana Batra styled this silk taffeta saree with a hand-embroidered belt cinched at her waist. One can never go wrong with a pair of fuchsia pink pointed-toe pumps and here’s the proof.

Her glam was kept rather subtle to muster attention to the ensemble. With well-lit skin, peach eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and peach lipstick, the Baazigar actor was sure to set the stage on fire for good. Her hairdo was on fleek with a ponytail and the tendrils that framed her face so fine.

For her accessory game, she donned a pair of gold dangles, a cuff bracelet, and finger rings. She chose the sans necklace formula and we loved how her collar bones are stealing the attention!

Do you love this ready-to-wear saree? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

