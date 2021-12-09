Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Naja Saade's sequin jumpsuit showed what party perfection is all about: Yay or Nay?

We see all things bright around and a few commonalities as the season demands. There's cheer, people are sartorially conscious, and serious preps are going on to light up Christmas trees and bake the most flavorful plum cakes. Just to ensure that you make the most of the parties, here's an outfit reference that will show you how to take on a shimmery note and master a look that's so party-perfect.

Since the need to shimmer and shine has been established already, let’s turn up the disco lights. How about we talk a walk back to the 80s? We’ve got an inspiration right in time for you and guess what? You’re going to be the hottest party goer with this one-piece outfit. Picking out something as easy as a jumpsuit works especially when you’re pressed for time. So, ready, set, sparkle!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is always up to something sartorially speaking. On some days, she’s a desi doll in lehengas, pre-draped sarees, dhotis and more. The rest of the days, you’ll see her as the OTT queen in sultry dresses that can satiate every style-deprived individual. So full of lessons, you’ll need to have a larger-than-life wardrobe if you’re going to replicate all of her looks that are loaded up on Instagram.

Her latest shot was truly hot and we have Mohit Rai to thank for a brilliant choice made yet again. The jumpsuit by Naja Saade clearly proved that nothing can beat an intensely-dazzling number that agrees with the party’s vibe. This single fit belongs to the Lebanon-based designer’s “Mademoiselle” SS19 collection which has been a hit since then.

For the dramatic diva in you, here’s what’s as eye-catching. The full-sleeved and figure-hugging outfit was glorified with sequins that oozed a lot of radiance and it also came with a square neckline. A black elongated belt cinched her waist quite loose that almost ended near her ankles. Cute puffs in sight, right?

Hoop earrings and pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin got that extra sparkle on. Her makeup got an edgy game of its own and we’re here digging the blue shimmery winged eyeliner and teal blue nails. Dewy skin, highlighted cheeks, a pout so pink and pretty, and a high ponytail coupled with beach waves has us reaching for more RSVPs than one.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: 6 stars who proved ruffle sarees are all about a glam riot