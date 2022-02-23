Shilpa Shetty Kundra proved a cool style starts with a pastel green co-ordinated set & boots: Yay or Nay?

Loungewear is nothing new. And, this is no faff guide. What we aim to do every day is to help all fashionistas stay on the same style boat that's so very in tune with the fashion trends chart. It's quite established that we all look for more than an ounce of comfort in every outfit and loungewear would fit any bill, doesn't it? You may meet new outfits but you'll still be ready to give a prime spot to loungewear because you can simply take it out of your door and still have yourself looking chic. Let's all say goals together!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra isn't afraid to try out any ensemble. Just yesterday we saw her in a strapless blue gown and today cool loungewear that she wore for a shoot. A sensuous or a sporty style, she pulls off anything so fine. She donned a coordinated set today that brought with it a touch of Spring. It said, pastel love and everything love! From afar, it truly looks like a masterclass of a look we would all bookmark right away.

While we approve of the 46-year-old's entire look, her off-shoulder top with a ribbed neckline and cuffs, brought a side of disappointment with those cups placed in an offbeat manner. She teamed the ombre crop number with high-waist joggers that entailed a waistband and a drawstring detail. The Life in a Metro actress brought a cute, jazzy show with accessories. From colourful rings to chain-link neck chains and stacked bangles, we now agree that there are no restrictions when styling a look. Experiment and place your fears behind you!

Shilpa sealed it off with white pointed-toe heeled boots and her hair was brushed into waves with a side-partition. Her pink lips matched her eyelids with the eyeshadow that looked extra bright.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor: 6 Stars who showed us how to truly & deeply love blue gowns



