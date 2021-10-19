Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a ruched dress made a striking statement to prove nothing can beat red; Yay or Nay?

It's never too late for a hot date and so is the code to wear red. Hit every note of your romantic dream with a dress that’s all about oomph. Slip out of the rut of wearing skirts, floral, and slip dresses and keep your style ante soaring sensually. Red dresses look straight up fire and can we ever argue it to be otherwise?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has a coveted sense of style and striking chords in the said department is a thing she's mastered. Talk about the one who can nail everything from contemporary pre-draped sarees to sparkly pants and dresses, she’s here with a bang yet again. One thing you probably shouldn’t forget is that red dresses are quick to own one’s attention and a lot more fussy in terms of styling.

The Hungama 2 actress picked out a starlet red satin dress yesterday that she wore for a clothing brand’s inauguration. The glossy ruched dress featured a wrap-style V-neck and also had mutton sleeves attached to it. These ended with slit cuffs which kept it more comfortable. The bodycon number hugged her alluring figure so gorgeously and with those ankle-strap satin ribbon stilettos, there was glam spread equally from head-to-toe.

Her OOTD had no necklace as it would look nothing but extreme and would call for an overboard look. Although, her earrings and fingerings dazzled in silver looking as regal as it could get. Her dyed tresses were brushed to part it at the center as these cascaded into waves. A red pout, black eyeliner, eyebrows groomed, and matte skin kept the voltage of her voluptuous look pretty high.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you?

