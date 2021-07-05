Shilpa Shetty Kundra in ruffle sarees proved that it can take you from day to night parties effortlessly

High glam alert! Get set to drape it like the B-town diva.

As days pass by, the count of social gatherings seems like it is upsurging right? This may add to the pressure of what may suit you best. While lehengas and sarees are mostly done and dusted, you can always make bold choices by giving it a little extra attention that will meet your demands by keeping up with the bewitching style quotient. Consider how these can be paired up perfectly with your favourite outfits as well. A saree draped around trousers? Crop tops worn as saree blouses? Seen it, tried it? Weave some more of the elegance to it by adding ruffles that sound fun and nothing like a chore.

Need some impressive lessons? Actress Kundra can give you more than you expect. She’s unlocked the many secrets of ruffles and never failed to make for a breathtaking look that is with minimal accessories. Wonder how does she do it all? Take a look!

Keep the festive spirit afloat in fuchsia pink. The Dus actress styled the Vvani by Vani Vats georgette saree that featured gold and rose gold ruffles at the border. She teamed it up with a waist belt similar to the gold border and a hand-embroidered full-sleeved blouse.

Monochrome, but make it note-worthy when you go to a reception. Shilpa looked superb in an Avvantikaa S Parwani emerald pre-draped saree that bore a ruffle border and was rightly complemented with an embellished bead tassel blouse.

Be aware: Your bound to turn many heads in this floral printed saree at the daytime wedding. She styled the Arpita Mehta saree ruffle that was designed with ruffles at the border and it flowed down from the knee that ended at the hemline. The floral embroidered sleeveless blouse looked exceptional with criss-cross details at the front.

The epitome of classy, comfortable, and ritzy. The Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge looked phenomenal in a maroon saree that was draped over a brocade sleeveless saree. She wrapped it up with a waist belt decked up with beadwork.

The modern-day saree by Amit Aggarwal looked nothing but gorgeous on the Apne starlet. The ivory sheer ruffle saree was draped in a skirt-like manner from the waist down and was detailed with embroidered pallu and stripes spread all over. The halter neck embroidered blouse added more charm to the winning look that is best to be worn for a wedding after-party.

