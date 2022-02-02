Shilpa Shetty Kundra in a satin orange dress shows how to brighten up your brunch days in style: Yay or Nay?

How many red dresses did you wake up to this morning? Yes, it looks like your screen space is hogged up by this colour alone. And, then, there's always this person who wants to do the unconventional and not take the same stale route as everyone when going to a party. We hit on inspiration this afternoon and that's the kind of vibrancy we're eyeing big time. The hue will work like magic and show you why it's best to take a little break from the standard red.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra makes offbeat choices often and today was another instance wherein she showed us how to add some style pep as you step out. The 46-year-old headed to celebrities' go-to restaurant, Bastian with her family to ring in her sister and the Bigg Boss 15 fame, Shamita Shetty's birthday. And, doesn't the world know that Shilpa owns this dine-in space having picked up a certain stake long back? She nailed her brunch look clad in an orange satin midi-length dress. This strappy attire bore an illusion of a skirt with the tight waistband detail that came with a ruched look and further complemented the draped aesthetic with frills and a slit. Edgy details that call for a steal right away!

She rounded out her party babe look with t-strap pumps, oversized pink sunnies, hand cuffs, earrings, and a sling bag coloured in a neutral tone that bore gold embellishments. Her wavy hair reminded us of breezy summer days and she had her pout prettied up in pink.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

