Shilpa Shetty Kundra in sequined outfits defined the real meaning of Double Dhamaka; YAY or NAY?

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is on a sequin-high, and this is the tale we'd like to see forever.

Known to pull any element from sarees to dresses and skirts, the Hungama 2 actress always makes heavy-hitting fashionable choices. When sequins meet actress it’s all about a reigning show. Yesterday was no different when Shilpa Shetty Kundra displayed her appreciation for dual scintillating outfits, just the right amount of glitz we all need to take our sartorial game sky-high. So, now you know the official way to define a weekend, to be precise, Saturday is to sparkle away leaving a little glam wherever you go.

First up, the blazing beauty was dressed in a Neetu Rohra maroon midi-length bodycon dress for the Super Dancer Chapter 4. Sanjana Batra styled the one-shoulder sequined number that featured a full sleeve on one side and a sensuous cut-out that gave us a glance of both her midriff and curves. The ruched and slit details are quite intriguing and it sure calls attention to details. Her attire was signed off with gold peep-toe heels and hefty studded affair from necklaces to stacked bracelets and finger rings. With her tresses opened into loose waves, brownish-peach coloured lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, neatly done eyebrows, and peach pout, she was set to make a joyous and twinkling appearance on the dance stage.

If you’re ready to step out and planning to break free from your classic white shirt, think twice or maybe 20X times more now. Posing away for paps in Andheri like the glistening goddess, Shilpa donned a collared immaculate-looking white shirt that interestingly had cut-outs, not at the usual spot where midriff lies rather at the elbows of the hands. She tucked it in and clubbed it with what we proudly call a gorgeous violet skirt adorned with sequins all over and a flowy knot detail at the side. The full-sleeved shirt made for a matching statement with her white sneakers. She kept the accessory department limited to silver with a lariat necklace and fingerings. With purple glitter eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, filled in eyebrows, pink lips, and beach waves, she nailed every bit of her day’s look.

What are your thoughts about these sequinned ensembles? YAY or NAY?

