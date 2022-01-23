Shilpa Shetty Kundra shines bright in her Nadine Merabi one shoulder sequin dress: Yay or Nay?

It's no breaking news that dresses have become our most-reached pick to get our party glam soaring whenever needed. Your outdoor party preference may now have become a thing of the past partially, but they say, your style should always get the limelight. If you want to shine at every virtual party, stick to an edgy ensemble that won't let you experience a bland day. To get yourself straight to looking striking and shake up your mood, this mini dress needs to be added to your mood board right now.

Our appreciation for a shiny ensemble probably reached to next level post we had a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra's look for a reality show. Always the queen of fashion, she was styled by Mohit Rai in Nadine Merabi's pink mini dress. We love the holographic play here that appeared with the sequins that inundated the structured one-shoulder outfit. The Celina dress entailed an asymmetric hem and drape detail that was attached to it starting from the waist and it also had a sash left free to cascade down on one side, the dramatic feature that'll definitely look top-notch.

The 46-year-old's ensemble is approximately worth Rs. 29,758.67 was concluded with tie-up strappy gold stilettos, sparkly ear cuffs, and stacked rings. It's 2022 and we're all loving the high glam life, isn't it? Look at Shilpa's graphic winged eyeliner and tell us you're here for how eccentric it looks. Do your eyebrows, go for a satin finish pink lipstick, add lots of highlighter to your cheekbones and keep your eyelids matte with a soft pink shade. What's more fabulous than a high ponytail? Probably nothing at all.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

