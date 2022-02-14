Shilpa Shetty Kundra in Shivan & Narresh lehenga set showed how to revel in lavender love: Yay or Nay?

When you see an ensemble that reminds you of the 'Very Peri' tone, it's by default worth adding to your closet. It's the colour of the year and to help you join in on singing praises for this eye-soothing delight, the reference we have for you will lead the way for you to make a true statement desi look. Two obvious bonuses would be to expect compliments and to break the rut of swearing by red time and again.

Actress Shilpa Shetty showed up a diva-level glam in a lehenga set. Off to a wedding reception? Nothing prettier than this reigning hue that can bring luxe and elegant energy. Getting your hands on the best and perfectly designed outfit is no longer a far-cry proves this Shivan & Narresh creation. Dressed in a lavender celestial burst lehenga set, the 46-year-old was styled by Mohit Rai. So very vibrant, the off-shoulder blouse curated with elastane and silk crepe bore embellishments and cut-out detail. This cropped number was paired with a matching lehenga that featured opulent aesthetics. A heavy play of glass beads, sequins, and pearls was combined to create jaw-dropping embroidery that inundated the floor-length silk organza attire to perfection. If a dupatta is a must add-on you need, it comes with an enticing scalloped border.

To complement the Rs. 395,000 attire, the Baazigar actress with accessories that looked alluring with heaps of pearls. Tear-drop earrings to rings and chunky bangles, we can't get over this ravishing show. Glossy lips, purple shimmery eyeliner, eyebrows filled in and drawn, and a wavy hairdo completed her angelic ethnic look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 celeb-approved looks that prove love is in the hair this Valentine's month