Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how to liven up your night out style game with a jumpsuit and boots: Yay or Nay?

We still can't decipher whether we're at the brink of winter or it's the start of summer, such is the cranky season we're currently residing in. We fashion crazies are on a constant hunt to look for what can easily make us look fierce and edgy in equal proportions and ostensibly jumpsuits are said to have made a comeback. Looks like these are the low-effort styling goals to meet? This onesie defines a comfortable trend and strikes a cool balance between being functional and fashionable.

And in case you need further proof that jumpsuits are here to win many hearts in 2022, here's a close look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra's latest look. The shutterbugs spotted the diva yesterday dressed in a figure-complementing jumpsuit that looks apt for a date night and it looks like the one to beat the chills in. The 46-year-old's ensemble was coloured in greyish-white and bore full sleeves. It also featured contrast stitch details all over the number that cropped right at her ankles making room for her beige shoes to make a statement. Shilpa's jumpsuit also came with an in-built belt that cinched her waist and the Dhadkan actress left a few buttons of her OOTN open to give us a glimpse of her gold chain that came with double pendants.

She had no arm candy but her suede pointed-toe boots were just too eye-catching and brought the chic throw of colour into her look. In times of summer, ditch your boots and replace these with breathable footwear and have the outfit's sleeves rolled up. Shilpa's untied hair was brushed into a middle-parted hairstyle and she chose a classic pink makeup look with glossy lips, flushed cheeks, eyeliner that looked spot-on, and eyebrows that had no gaps left unattended.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

