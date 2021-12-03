Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows us how to welcome the season of sparkle in style: Yay or Nay?

Got your party props on? Let's get you ready for not one but two parties. We agree most of us found ourselves to be in a no or low-shine ensembles rut during the lockdown days but we're gradually moving past it to only see what we missed the most and to get that sparkle back in our lives. The pressure is surely on we understand but we took it in our stride and picked up references to make it a remarkable month or do you want to set people's eyes on fire with these gowns on Christmas and New Year's Eve?

Let’s not put you in a baffling state for we’re rooting towards the go gaga over both routes. Don’t settle with a little sparkle, let's hit up the highest volume like Shilpa Shetty Kundra showed us how it's done yesterday in what we call double dhamaka. For last night’s, Livaeco Global Spa Fit And Fab Awards 2021, the 46-year-old picked out an off-shoulder gown that dripped with OTT gold embroidered work. It reminded us of 90’s disco state of mind, this full-length number was designed with sparkly embellishments placed in V-shaped and vertical patterns. The plunging neckline number looked too sultry with the bodice draped with tulle and adding to the drama was the sheer bishop sleeves which glistened all-out. Her red-carpet look was wrapped up with multiple rings and a mini clutch with a chain. That red hot lipstick and glittery eye makeup made her look like a bombshell. Who would disagree?

Here’s the second gown she slipped into at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021. This was a very princess look with a taste of the beach. Did we say the blue waters? Well, it bore a halter-neck detail which often appears with bikini tops as well. This ice-blue gown was designed with a blend of silk and chiffon. The ruched bodice entailed a sweetheart neckline which had most of the glorifying detail of a silver shimmer stuck to perfection. It also had a striking circular white wheel-like pattern embroidered. This held the string of the floor-sweeping number tight. It also had a belt-like detail attached and made with the same fabric. All hail, the monochrome look! Attached to this was the pleated flare which stretched long to form a train. Shilpa wore her pearl earrings and rings, she skipped a necklace and went with the glossy pout, matte skin, volumised eyelashes, and center-parted hairstyle.

Which gown has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

