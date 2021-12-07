Shilpa Shetty Kundra stuns in red as she sports a Tran Hung's off shoulder dress: Yay or Nay?

Flirty red and everything nice! A major mood, right? We'd all use Christmas-approved red to spice up our date-night look and refrain from venturing into the other flashy hues. Let go of the negative side of red that's synonymous with danger because the season of warmth and love is officially here and for the romantic soul there are never enough dates you can have with your bae.

Here's a dress that'll bring an overload of oomph that can be totally carried off with aplomb. Let the glamour that lies within you burst and shine in all its glory. But, this surely doesn't look like the one for the faint-hearted, but going a little too sexy is never wrong. Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s latest outfit makes us believe in love at every sight ft. An undying beauty of a red dress, the LRD (little red dress) we need.

So fab, so fire, and how well put. If you’re a little too done with mini dresses and gowns, you could give this knee-length dress approval right away. Mohit Rai styled the 46-year-old in Tran Hung’s blazing hot creation. The off-shoulder dress hails from the Vietnamese designer’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection. This V-neck number is curated from taffeta and has an asymmetric hem.

It would definitely take us a lifetime to count all the ruffles spread on the entire mini dress. What isn’t wow here? The exaggerated sleeves look wholesome as well and this is definitely the best bet for the one who fears to take a dramatic shot at dressing up. Just look at how flawlessly the ensemble caught hold of her toned figure. Shilpa’s brought all the magic that exists in a party outfit and her accessories such as mini drop earrings, stacked up sparkly bracelets, and a ring from Mahesh Notandass were no less of magic. Christian Louboutin’s pumps with colourful patterns put that edgy moment. A red pout and side-swept waves made for an enchanting case.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

