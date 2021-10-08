Shilpa Shetty Kundra turns celestial goddess in this metallic ivory concept saree by Tarun Tahiliani: Yay or N

Does ivory seem alluring to you? The colour of serenity and elegance. Well if not, take cues from none other than Shilpa Shetty Kundra on how to look like a pure goddess in this unsullied hue. She has already established that she's a saree girl evident from her Insta handle where she has been dropping glamorous desi looks of herself one after another. From sarees to lehengas, the actress has an enviable collection of traditional wear and her new look is nothing short of that.

For her stint as a judge on the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4, Shilpa draped herself in the six yards of elegance from the shelves of designer Tarun Tahiliani. She chose a metallic foil jersey concept saree in a creamy ivory shade that was pre-draped and her crushed dupatta also bore white tassels. The floor-length dupatta was wrapped around her hand. To keep the saree in place and accentuate her look, a matching dori belt clinched at her waist showing off her toned abs. Styled by Sanjana Batra, Shilpa teamed this look with a sheer draped blouse that was enhanced with pearl and stone embroidery on the neck and the bajubandh. The lamé jersey fabric added a luxe touch to her look.

Shilpa's hair stylist Seema put her luscious locks into bouncy waves styled with a headband. Filled-in brows, copper eyeshadow, defined eyes, contoured cheeks and a berry-toned lipstick completed this dreamy look. Silver hath phool complemented the colour of the outfit. She looked like angelic in this avatar.

We loved how she carried off this outfit. What are your thoughts?

