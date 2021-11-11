Shilpa Shetty Kundra's airport style showed us how to boot up this winter: Yay or Nay?

Not everybody is blessed with the knack of pulling off an outfit that can create quite the stir. But, for a star like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, it's an everyday ritual she aces with no limits whatsoever. She returned to the bay today after a pilgrimage visit she had been with her husband, Raj Kundra. Although he wasn't in sight, we had her outfit to keep us distracted.

And, rightly so, the actress did it to prove that we're all in due of a cosy escape. While you get started with plans, make jetting off look chic one outfit at a time. The mother-of-two picked out an ivory top that followed the buttoned-down style on one side which flaunted her Victoria’s Secret bra strap. The full-sleeved warm number bore ribbed cuffs and she teamed it with black jeggings that had a front zip and double pockets. The Apne actress styled her outfit with accessories that are winter's finest and preferred accessories such as knee-length black leather boots, and a printed stole.

Her airport look would look undone without essentials that a fashionista wouldn’t step out with such as tinted oversized sunglasses, gold stacked bangles, and her must-have and most-carried Maison Goyard tote that costs approximately over Rs 1 lakh. She left her straight and dyed tresses open and her eyebrows groomed to seal her travel look just right.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

