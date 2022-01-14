Shilpa Shetty looks alluring in a blush pink hand embroidered ethnic co-ord set by Varun Bahl; Yay or Nay?

The evergreen actress Shilpa Shetty always manages to impress us with her fashion choices. She who made headlines with her OTT sequin saree look by Manish Malhotra is a fashionista who is here to slay! Be it a frilled tulle gown, sporty casuals or a high fashion number, Shilpa Shetty knows how to carry each look with its own elegance and charm. She yet again made our hearts flutter in a floral embroidered co-ord set worth Rs 1,55,000.

The three-piece set from Varun Bahl Couture consisted of an organza fluid skirt paired with an intricately embellished jacket and blouse. The blush pink digital print florals on the floor-sweeping skirt and the hand-embroidered mosaic work on the waistband, jacket and bralette top make it a perfect festive ready number. The bell sleeve jacket in the ethnic set was an interesting piece that can also be mix-matched with various other looks. Her V-neck strappy bralette matched her jacket with similar patterns and both were made from modal dupion material. The coordinated ethnic piece can be a winning choice for an intimate Roka ceremony or for any at-home traditional celebrations.

Styled by Mohit Rai, her ravishing look was accessorised with stacked silver bangles on the left arm, chunky earrings and rings. For makeup, the diva opted for a subtle glam look with red lips, matching eye shadow, a well-contoured face and hints of highlighter and white manicure. She tied her hair up in a high bun and rounded off the look in style.

What are your thoughts on her ethnic avatar; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: Pongal 2022: Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 6 Celeb inspired silk sarees looks for your at home celebrations