Shilpa Shetty in a mini skirt and white tee shows how to get your happy brunch look on-fleek; Yay or Nay?

It's the monsoon having its moment but celebs are doing summer fashion right. What's happening? A chic game and that is good enough to keep us hooked. Whether the sun is onto a baking business or the clouds are counting minutes to pour their heart out, we can't stop thinking of cool looks that have emerged say again. Leading and showing you how to ride this exciting route is Shilpa Shetty Kundra's latest lunch look.

The mother-of-two was photographed outside a restaurant in Mumbai with her family. This is one of the common spots where celebrities are seen often, dressed up to the nines we mean. Never fear, we've got many inspirations in the archives that'll keep going strong in the fashion space. The Nikamma actress showed up in casuals today and do we dig the cute appeal of her mini skirt? Oh yes, here's your next brunch look if you're thinking sporty and supremely comfy.

The 47-year-old rocked a seafoam green skirt which had a paper bag waist and a front tie-up knotted detail. This pastel number was clubbed with a sleeveless white tee that had large armholes and a ribbed crew neck. She tucked it in to seal off her fam time look. Shilpa carried a textured and coloured clutch and also added more accessory add-ons such as gold hoop earrings, rings, her signature stacked bangles, and what are those sunnies? Somebody, please tell us. The starlet's sports shoes too didn't meet our liking. Her hair was styled sleek and a middle part was in place. She also had makeup on with pink lipstick and filled-in brows.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

