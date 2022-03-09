Shilpa Shetty is a ray of sunshine in her dramatic yellow Gauri & Nainika pantsuit; Yay or Nay?

Shilpa Shetty’s energy and aura are such that they instantly brighten up your mood. She’s got the widest smile and confident eyes just like any woman who is ready to face all challenges with grace. The actress’s fashion choices are also empowering, sassy and fun just like her. Styled by Mohit Rai, Shilpa is always ready to experiment and explore her fashion choices. Her recent look in an all-yellow pantsuit was liked by over a lakh people who loved her look.

She was clad in a yellow taffeta pantsuit consisting of ankle-length straight pants and an off-shoulder corset-style top. The dramatic puff sleeves and a long trail of the top gave it a Victorian-era touch but the whole look made for a perfect cocktail party style. She contrasted her look with shimmery purple Louboutin ankle-strap heels and accessories with statement floral rings and matching dangler earrings in purple shade. For makeup, the diva glammed up with red glossy lips, shimmery yellow-tinted eyeshadow, well-groomed brows and bronzer brushed face. She styled her hair in a chic way leaving a few tendrils to frame her face giving a feminine elegance.

Though Shilpa looked stunning in yellow, we feel the look didn’t do justice to her beauty. With the dramatic sleeves, long trail the victorian touch didn’t sit right with the makeup and hairdo. We rate her look a 6 on 10 as it seemed different elements were scattered around without complimenting each other.

What do you think of her yellow pantsuit style from ace designer duo Gauri and Nainika; Yay or Nay?

