Shilpa Shetty’s pink satin maxi dress from Daska screams romance in high notes; Yay or Nay?

Shilpa Shetty’s fashion game is only getting stronger day by day and we’re in awe of her style. As a judge of the popular reality show India’s Got Talent 9, the evergreen actress makes sure to stay on trends and match her style with the spirits of youthful millennials she is surrounded by. Shilpa recently took to Instagram with a series of pictures looking ravishing in pink. The satin dress bore sensuous details and clung to her toned body. Here’s how the diva styled her look.

Her pink satin dress from Daska bore no embroidery work or embellishments yet shined bright with its minimal elegance and classy aesthetics. The one-piece look was bifurcated into a top and ruched skirt with a midriff-baring cut out detail. The top featured a shirt collar and a plunging neckline that extended into a knot detailing. The tea-length A-line skirt bore soft ruches that gave a romantic spin to her luxe dress along with its satin sheen. She teamed the look with Christian Louboutin heels that bore holographic details on it’s transparent body. For makeup, Shilpa went for a sharp look with dark lined eyes, mascara, smudged smokey brown eyeshadow and well-groomed brows. Red lips, blush and perfect contouring glammed up her look sky-high. She left her hair open in a centre-parted style and looked enchanting in her romantic maxi dress.

Would you pick her satin front knot dress for a date night; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

