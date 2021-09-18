Shilpa Shetty’s purple tie dyed ensemble could be an Indian Met Gala hit; Yay or Nay?

is an inspiration to women around the world as she marches forward in life with wit and grit regardless of all the cases and trolls that try to pull her down. While feeling weak and cornered could be an emotion that all of us face at some point in our lives, fashion and shopping can be the medicine to get over it and put yourself together. A woman dressed in vibrant spectacular piece can never be sad. Well, that’s one way the concept of fake it till you make it works! Shilpa Shetty dances with her co-judges and contestants in a ‘not-so-saree’ tie dyed ensemble by Reeti Arneja that could have bet so many disappointing looks from Met Gala this year. Read on to decode her stunning avatar.

Her purple three-piece set consisted of a form-fitted long skirt with a front slit, a matching blouse featuring a plunging V neckline and a dupatta that extended from her skirt. Is it a lehenga? Or a pre-draped saree? But is sure a contemporary fusion look that bore the trendy tie-dye textile work throughout and also gave a vintage vibe. Shilpa looked drop-dead gorgeous in it.

Her accessory department blended well with the aesthetics of her outfit. Her statement shoulder-grazing earrings from Ritika Sachdeva and stacked bangles complemented her classy look. Matching shimmery purple eyeshadow, mauve lips and well-contoured face rounded up her glam makeup. She wore transparent heels and sealed her stunning look perfectly.

What are your thoughts on Shilpa Shetty’s glamorous avatar in purple; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

