Shilpa Shetty in Saaksha & Kinni abstract printed lehenga shows how to have a glam colour party; Yay or Nay?

With the wedding bells ringing super loud everywhere, we're thinking big of lehengas. To fashion is to obsess and we can confidently admit that these look glorious even on the gloomiest day. It's all in the glam and we're suckers for it. As a bride or a wedding guest, it's that one uniform that makes so much sense looks fabulous, and is subject to admiration night and day. Say what you will about a lehenga, we're in the summer shaadi state of mind, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra's latest look has much impact on our eyes right now.

Not all of the Nikamma starlet's looks are a miss, some look great, and some leave us in a puzzle we'd love to leave unresolved. This one out here is so full of prints and colours, it's nothing short of genius and extra lovely. Fresh from the movie promotions in New Delhi, the 47-year-old is with the crew dancing and entertaining the crowd.

When in doubt, go for a lehenga with colours and prints you can't count. Made to impress, the Saaksha & Kinni three-piece set featured a mini corset-style blouse curated with a blend of satin and chiffon. This cropped attire had hand micro pleated frills attached from the neckline to the hem. It was further coupled with pleated sleeves. Put together with a flared and high-waisted skirt, this chanderi fabric attire looked like a complete chic team.

Weddings are a fun time and the least of your worries should be a dupatta that doesn't weigh down your look. This sheer dupatta with a scalloped border is proof. Her OOTD was heavy on accessories. Exaggerated hoop earrings adorned with cowrie shells and stacked bangles, looked flattering. Shilpa's hair was left down, lips had peach lipstick on, eyes featured a winged eyeliner and eyelashes looked pretty with mascara.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Disha Patani; Who wore the Zara floral printed crop top better?