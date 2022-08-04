Shilpa Shetty in Shona Joy's mini dress shows the pretty blue we need for a glam-so-good night; Yay or Nay?

Where there is a blue, some of us gather a bunch of reasons to scoot, and then there's a Shilpa Shetty Kundra who doesn't feel the need to cancel it out for her life. Worn in style is a mini dress. Most of us have a well-established closet that speaks much about the season's must-haves and somehow mini dresses have fallen into the trap. We think it's for good and did we get a tad too much lucky? Yes, just look at this ensemble.

The Nikamma actress took time to chic up in blue last night as she was spotted with her pals and Raj Kundra. Cut-outs are going nowhere, the trend, so why must your glam hour ever see an end? Switch it up again in a semi-sheer dress from Shona Joy. It's cute and all the eyes are meant to be on you and the stunning steps you take. Your party look can be a win with this Safira dress designed with a soft-to-touch blend of semi-sheer chiffon.

This monotone dress looks like a promising statement-making one with spectacular details such as see-through balloon sleeves, waist cut-outs, a high neckline, a gathered yoke waist, vertically pleated skirt with ruffles placed in triple tiers. That's not it, this could easily be your favourite if we may make a guess. The open back with double tie-up details. This entirely flattering number costs approximately Rs 30,075.46. Shilpa styled it with a glossy silver metallic mini ring bag, studded earrings, a necklace, and strappy stilettos. Her wavy cum straight hairdo and glossy makeup were a sparkling sight.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

