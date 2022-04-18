Shilpa Shetty showed us how to glam up desi & rock in a sharara set by Sukriti and Aakriti: Yay or Nay?

A little red, a little pink. Sounds like the real glam deal now? Summer is team vibrant hues and to do it justice, you may want to forget the most revered term, 'minimalism', and go 'maximalism'. With Ramadan not so far away from us, it's never too early to get an ensemble that meets the festive spirit more than just right. Here's how to approve of a fresh and chic verve of going desi, courtesy of Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Last night actors like Salman Dutt, Sanjay Dutt and more were photographed at an Iftar party all dressed up on-point.

Here's an ethnic ensemble that's enchanted the mother-of-two which can be so versatile enough to have you dressed up as a wedding guest. Styled by Sukriti Grover in a wild berry sharara set by Sukriti and Aakriti. It was high on colour gradient mode for it brought pink and red close which was utterly stunning with gold hue complementing it.

The Rs. 39,200.00 combo consisted of a strappy mini kurta which had intricate and regal gold embroidered patterns and a deep U-neckline. It also entailed tassels attached to both straps and this was teamed with sharara pants which were the epitome of comfort and elegance. Much to our delight, this came with gold foil work which looked completely party-perfect with a ruffled hem. To round it all, a dupatta that matched up her ensemble was used and it looked instantly gorgeous with tassel details.

To accessorise Shilpa's look, chunky jewellery was given a vote from chandbali earrings that boasted three tiers and pearls, kadas, rings, and a silk potli bag. Her hair was styled into waves with a middle partition and makeup leaned towards the dewy side.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

