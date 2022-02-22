Shilpa Shetty shows how to be a winning glam girl in Gaby Charbachy gown & Nupur Kanoi's desi set: Yay or Nay?

Days are getting warmer and tell us your outfit picks are now a lot breezier and peppier. With weddings in full swing, a high jolt of glam and colour is the territory we'd want to stay glued to. As a guest, it's natural to crave elegance-oozing ensembles, so let's take the sizzling route with gowns and lehenga sets. Because, sarees aren't the only ones to make the crowd go 'Oh, la la'. Our focus easily shifts to what to wear on the big day but pre and post-wedding celebrations are as fun as D-day. So, let your style speak of the same cheery and gala mood.

Here's leading the way for you with two looks featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra as styled by Mohit Rai and the team. If you've nixed an invite to a cocktail party and sangeet, it's time to re-think again. Looking bright in royal blue, the 46-year-old dressed up in a Gaby Charbachy strapless gown. It rightly set up a flirty mood with tulle put together in a gathered-like complex pattern. Proving it's no regular and a standard gown, it also put out a show of blue rhinestones embellished all over the midriff. It also bore a matching ribbon belt that brought its own game of charm. The best, sexy part? The thigh-high slit. Her ankle-strap heels were super lit with colourful embellishments, and accessories from Mahesh Notandass truly complemented her floor-length attire. Not to miss: Blue eyeliner is back and how!

Desi diva, is that you? Here's an elevated take on how to colour yourself all yellow. Nupur Kanoi's co-ordinated lehenga set featured a cropped blouse with raglan sleeves and here's what has us impressed. The tie-dye print was brought to live in a polka-dot-like pattern. This looked extra beautiful with a gota border that ran as floral patterns. Shilpa's Rs. 66,800.00 attire was rounded off with kadas and chunky earrings.

