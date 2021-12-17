Shilpa Shetty shows us how to ruffle & rock in a pink tulle gown by Tran Hung; Yay or Nay?

Shilpa Shetty proves us no matter what life throws at you, just dress up, smile bright and keep slaying! Her indomitable confidence and positive thinking made her unbreakable and the actress continues to rock every day in glam style. We have been telling you for a long time now that fashion has got to do a lot in uplighting your state of mind. The prettier your outfit is, the happier your mind will become. Even the gloomy life of Cinderella was changed overnight with a magical gown and glass shoes. And Shilpa’s pink ruffle gown is one such number that takes us back to prom nights and luxe dates.

Shilpa Shetty shared a series of images on her Instagram handle, telling us “When in doubt, think pink” in her one-shoulder ruffle gown by Tran Hung. The multi-layered ruffle gown made in tulle was held with a satin belt on the waist and also featured a thigh-high slit on the side. She teamed her frilled outfit with a pair of stunning white heels that showed fringe detailing. A moon-shaped earring, bracelets and red-stone ring completed her accessory department. The diva wore glam makeup featuring shimmery pink eyeshadow, glossy red lips and well-groomed brows. She let side-parted blow-dried hair grace her shoulders and looked mesmerising in her pink gown that was all things fun and frolic.

What do you think of Shilpa Shetty’s fun-spirited look in the pink ruffle gown; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

