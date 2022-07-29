Shilpa Shetty slays as a ravishing muse for Dolly J in a cut-out gown at the FDCI India Couture Week 2022

Feels like a party has arrived on our feeds. Plaudits to Dolly J, a Delhi-based designer who set the India Couture Week stage on fire yesterday. It's the red opulent backdrop, the jazz singer, and some triple-star-worthy fashion rounds that we were on board with as curious spectators. As a muse for the same, Shilpa Shetty Kundra rocked a floor-sweeping gown and if honesty had to be put out, we're dreaming of a sensuously sweet fairytale moment.

Organised by the Fashion Design Council of India, it's been a week-long fashion affair we're hooked to. We don't know about you, but we're not feeling any monotony kicking in; rather we're excited to see the fashion activity of all designers come together to celebrate and reveal inspirations. Dolly's 'Meraki' collection was an ode to India's beautiful and rich craftsmanship which portrayed exquisite textures and embellished work all in its bright and soothing shades.

Absolute picks for someone who digs conventional style. Highly dramatic, fashionable, and sparkly, even a bride-to-be has something in store from lehengas, and ball gowns to ghararas and more. Seen on the showstopper Shilpa is a voluminous gown that featured waist cut-outs, a plunging neckline, crystal-studded, and sequin embellishments. While it boasted of summer's hot trend, cut-outs, the spread of pastel pink feathers stood out on the organza fabric as well. It also had a criss-cross detail that gave her sexy open back an edgy spark.

The star's fit and flare ensemble was accessorised with a ring, a necklace, and a stacked bracelet that brought a majestic shine. Also defining excellence was her wavy hairdo, glossy pink lipstick, winged eyeliner and shimmery eyeshadow.

